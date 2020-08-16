CBP officers seize $29K in prohibited hog plums

News
Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized a load of prohibited fruits at the Starr Camargo International Bridge.

According to a news release, a commercial vehicle was stopped by CBP for secondary inspection on Tuesday.

A CBP Agriculture Specialist discovered 66 crates, which contained a total of 2,328 pounds of prohibited hog plums, according to officials.

The release says the estimated street value of the prohibited hog plums seizure is $29,106.

“This seizure is a great example of our agency’s versatility and demonstrates our port’s commitment to protecting our nation’s agriculture industry,” said Port Director Imelda Recio, Rio Grande City Port of Entry.

Rio Grande City Port of Entry Seize $29K in Prohibited Hog Plums at Starr Camargo International Bridge (Credit: CBP)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.