CBP officers seize $29K in prohibited hog plums

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized a load of prohibited fruits at the Starr Camargo International Bridge.

According to a news release, a commercial vehicle was stopped by CBP for secondary inspection on Tuesday.

A CBP Agriculture Specialist discovered 66 crates, which contained a total of 2,328 pounds of prohibited hog plums, according to officials.

The release says the estimated street value of the prohibited hog plums seizure is $29,106.

“This seizure is a great example of our agency’s versatility and demonstrates our port’s commitment to protecting our nation’s agriculture industry,” said Port Director Imelda Recio, Rio Grande City Port of Entry.