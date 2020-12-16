CBP officers find more than 2,500 pounds of meth stashed in lighting fixtures boxes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A drug-sniffing dog led U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers to more than 2,500 pounds of methamphetamine at an El Paso port of entry.

The seizure happened about 3 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Ysleta Port of Entry, according to CBP. Investigators said officers found the drugs stashed in lighting fixtures inside an 18-wheeler.

A 56-year-old Mexican man arrived from Mexico in a 2007 Freightliner tractor-trailer. CBP officers selected the man for a secondary exam, and a CBP drug-sniffing dog alerted to the presence of narcotics inside of the tractor-trailer.

An X-ray exam revealed anomalies and CBP officers discovered 190 bundles of methamphetamine wrapped in cellophane inside lighting fixture boxes.

The case remains under investigation and no arrests have been made, according to officials.

