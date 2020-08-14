Canadians fear border reopening with coronavirus cases still spiking on US side

News

by: ROB GILLIES, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this Aug. 4, 2005, file photo, traffic traveling from Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, lines up on the Rainbow Bridge to enter the United States through a border checkpoint at Niagara Falls, N.Y. (AP Photo/Don Heupel, File)

TORONTO (AP) — The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month, Canada’s public safety minister said Friday.

BREAKING: US extends non-essential travel restrictions at border through September

The statement by Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States.

The land border restrictions aimed at controlling the coronavirus pandemic were first announced in March and have been renewed monthly.

Many Canadians fear a reopening. Canada has flattened the epidemic curve while the U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any other country.

Essential cross-border workers like health care professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross. Much of Canada’s food supply comes from or via the U.S.

Americans who are returning to America and Canadians who are returning to Canada are also exempted from the border closure.

Canada sends 75% of its exports to the U.S. and about 18% of American exports go to Canada. The U.S. Canada border is world’s longest between two nations.

