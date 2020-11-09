Cameron County extends order requiring masks, limiting of gatherings

News

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Posted: / Updated:

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino (Source: CBS4/ LOCAL 23)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. announced Monday that he signed an amended emergency management order that includes the continued limitation of gatherings, facial coverings and curfews.

The order will take effect Tuesday Nov. 10 and will remain in place until Dec. 2, unless extended or modified.

The order says all people 10 years or older shall wear a face mask covering their nose and mouth when in a public place.

All people 17 years or younger must abide to a 10 p.m. 6 a.m. curfew. Unless they are seeking medical attention or engaged in essential travels.

No person 18 year old or older should be outside their homes from midnight through 5 a.m.

To read the complete order, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.