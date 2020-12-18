American Journalism Project supports three news outlets

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A member of the packing team stacks copies of the weekly newspaper as the latest edition is printed at the Barnsley Chronicle press during a nightshift on September 20, 2018 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — The American Journalism Project said Thursday that it was awarding $2 million in grants to three nonprofit newsrooms, including one based in New York City that targets the immigrant community.

The site Documented, founded in 2018 by Mazin Sidahmed and Max Siegelbaum, will use the grant to expand newsgathering for Spanish-speaking immigrants. Documented has been praised for innovations in reaching readers, including through Semanal, a Spanish-language newsletter delivered through WhatsApp.

The venture philanthropy fund, begun by the founders of Texas Tribune and Chalkbeat, is also giving grants to the Montana Free Press in Helena, Montana, and the Beacon in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Free Press was founded in 2016 by former Great Falls Tribune capital bureau chief John Adams, whose reporting was featured in the documentary “Dark Money.” The organization hopes to use it to expand operations across the state.

The Beacon covers Kansas and Missouri, and was founded this year by Kelsey Ryan, a former investigative reporter for the Kansas City Star.

The project also provided startup money to the West Virginia-based Mountain State Spotlight and to Capital B, which will attempt to reach the Black community with its reporting.

“These pioneering news organizations give us a sense of optimism for the future of nonprofit local news,” American Journalism Project CEO Sarabeth Berman said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
79°

79°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
79°

78°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
78°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
78°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
78°

79°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
79°

79°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
79°

79°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
79°

79°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
79°

79°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

79°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
79°

79°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
79°

79°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
79°

79°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
79°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
79°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
79°

79°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
79°

80°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
80°

80°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
80°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
80°

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
80°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.