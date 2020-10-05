Border Patrol arrests two men previously convicted for sexual crimes against children

News
Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Texas Public Sex Offender Website)

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Border Patrol agents arrested two undocumented immigrants previously convicted of sexual crimes against children.

Brownsville agents arrested both individuals after they allegedly entered the United States illegally.

One of the men, Jose Antonio Salazar Navarro convicted of indecency with child/sexual contact in Cameron County. He was sentenced to 77 months in prison, the release said.

The next day, agents working in Hidalgo said they arrested Brayan Palomo Osorio, who had a previous conviction for sexual assault of a child out of Denton County. Palomo Osorio spent two years in prison, the release said.

The release adds that the Border Patrol processed both individuals accordingly.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.