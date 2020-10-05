Border Patrol arrests two men previously convicted for sexual crimes against children

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Border Patrol agents arrested two undocumented immigrants previously convicted of sexual crimes against children.

Brownsville agents arrested both individuals after they allegedly entered the United States illegally.

One of the men, Jose Antonio Salazar Navarro convicted of indecency with child/sexual contact in Cameron County. He was sentenced to 77 months in prison, the release said.

The next day, agents working in Hidalgo said they arrested Brayan Palomo Osorio, who had a previous conviction for sexual assault of a child out of Denton County. Palomo Osorio spent two years in prison, the release said.

The release adds that the Border Patrol processed both individuals accordingly.