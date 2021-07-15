Border Patrol apprehends 74 undocumented in Sierra Blanca after trailer searches

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Travel trailers with undocumented occupants were found by Border Patrol Agents during a search in Sierra Blanca on Monday.

U.S. agents inspected one vehicle at a checkpoint on Highway 10 where a canine unit alerted agents to inspect the large travel trailer attached to a pickup truck. Shortly after, agents conducted a search on another truck with a travel trailer attached to it.

In total, 74 undocumented travelers were found inside the vehicles, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

After inspecting each trailer, agents notified the Texas Department of Public Safety about the discovery. Two U.S. citizens were turned over to DPS for involvement in an alleged smuggling scheme.

“The coordination and collaboration between the agents and Texas Department of Public Safety resulted in multiple migrants being rescued from a very dangerous situation,” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin stated. “Transnational criminal organizations recruit United States Citizens to facilitate their smuggling schemes, they continue to place lives in danger with little regard for their safety and well-being.”

The driver of the vehicle was a juvenile and was released because of his age but the two other U.S. Citizens were turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

