Border Patrol agents seize more than $800K worth of marijuana near river

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Border Patrol agents say they seized more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana in two separate incidents.

According to a news release, agents assigned to the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station responded to suspected illegal activity on Sunday night near Escobares, Texas.

As agents arrived to the area, they observed several individuals abandon a Chevrolet Malibu and run towards the Rio Grande.

A search of the vehicle revealed more than more than 250 pounds of marijuana worth more than $202,000.

On Monday morning, agents working in Salineno, Texas, witnessed a white Chevrolet Suburban drive south towards the Rio Grande.

Credit: Customs and Border Protection

As the vehicle parked near the riverbank, multiple people emerged from the brush and proceeded to load bundles of suspected narcotics into the Suburban, according to a news release.

As agents approached to arrest them, the smugglers jumped into the river and returned to Mexico.

A search of the vehicle revealed 750 pounds of marijuana worth nearly $600,000, according to officials.