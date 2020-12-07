Border officers discover snakes and toads in plastic containers during smuggling attempt

News

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Posted: / Updated:

HIDALGO, Texas (KVEO) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge discovered a series of undeclared reptiles in plastic containers and in sacks.

The agency says they selected a a Chevy Avalanche SUV driven by a U.S. citizen for further inspection.

Courtesy: Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

During the second inspection, the officers discovered 23 snakes, ten toads/frogs, 23 chameleons and 16 geckos.

CBP’s Office of Field Operation contacted agents with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, who arrived to take possession of the reptiles and will seek to get them identified by personnel at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville.

“During the course of conducting outbound inspections our officers will often encounter a myriad of export violations as evidenced by this significant interception of reptiles,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

/
0%

Tuesday

/
0%

Tuesday

/
0%

Tuesday

/
0%

Tuesday

/
0%

Tuesday

/
0%

Tuesday

/
0%

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

6 PM
0%

6 PM
0%

6 PM
0%

6 PM
0%

6 PM
0%

6 PM
0%

6 PM
0%

6 PM
0%

6 PM
0%

6 PM
0%

6 PM
0%

6 PM
0%

6 PM
0%

6 PM
0%

6 PM
0%

6 PM
0%

6 PM
0%

6 PM
0%

6 PM
0%

6 PM
0%

6 PM
0%

6 PM
0%

6 PM
0%

6 PM
0%

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.