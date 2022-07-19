EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Beto O’Rourke is kicking off his Drive for Texas in El Paso on Tuesday as he campaigns for Texas governor against incumbent Greg Abbott.

The rally is taking place at 6 p.m. at the Lowbrow Palace in Downtown El Paso.

Following the rally in El Paso, O’Rourke will travel more than 5,600 miles statewide holding 70 different campaign events.

O’Rourke took a similar tour around Texas before losing to Ted Cruz for U.S. Senate in 2018.

According to campaign finance reports, O’Rourke set a new fundraising record raising over $27.6 million in four months more than his opponent Abbott who raised about $24.9 million in the same time frame.

The editor for Quorumreport.com, Scott Braddock, says both candidates have the resources to do what they please when it comes to their campaigns.

“Abbott has said that he’s going to spend at least 20 million on Television, radio and digital, Beto is going to be doing a lot of his events. But I would say both of them are going to be doing one thing that is the same and is more important than those and that is field operations, that has to do with the folks going around knocking on doors talking to people,” Braddock said.

Braddock explained that the two are close in polls similar to when Biden and Trump were during the Presidential election in Texas.

Braddock added that the O’Rourke campaign has some issues that are working in his favor.

“If you go and look at those polls on specific issues I think there are a lot of people who maybe wouldn’t say they are Republicans but they’re open to voting for Republicans who are unhappy with the GOP right now across issues especially women when it comes to gun violence, when it comes to the overturning of Roe V. Wade and not just the overturning of abortion rights but also just how far some Republican lawmakers in Texas want to go in the other direction,” he said.

As for Abbott, he is focusing in on immigration, something Braddock says has been done before.

“Immigration never stops being the get for Republicans,” said Braddock. “It’s a trick that works, they keep going back to it because it works if it ever doesn’t then they’ll stop.”

