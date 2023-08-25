Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN New Today’s top headlines for Aug. 25, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is the best taco city in the United States, according to data from a recent study conducted by Real Estate Witch. Austin has won the No. 1 spot two years in a row.

The study said data was gathered by researching the number of taco locations in a city, and Austin had the highest percentage of restaurants that are taco places at 7.4%.

“No one can say tacos aren’t popular in the Texas capital,” the study said. “Austin has 7.9 taco joints per 100,000 residents, 242% more than the average city (2.3).”

The study said Austin’s dedication to all things tacos was highlighted by its Google Trends score of 95.9 out of 100, which was 55% higher than the average city in the study.

According to the data, San Antonio had the most taco passion, and it was also the No. 1 city for birria tacos, based on Google search trends.

Overall, San Antonio fell in the 2023 taco rankings from No. 3 to No. 4. Las Vegas supplanted San Antonio for third place on the list.

Best taco cities in Texas

Texas’ best taco cities for 2023 rankings:­