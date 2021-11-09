Arizona Republican under fire deletes video showing him ‘kill’ AOC, migrants being disparaged

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Arizona, attends a May 12, 2021, hearing of the House Oversight and Reform Committee on the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, a Democrat from South Texas, said an altered animated video posted on social media by a Republican congressman, which depicts migrants negatively and suggests the death of a fellow congresswoman, is “pathetic” and “hateful.”

U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, a Republican from Arizona, late Sunday posted on Twitter the 92-second anime that was full of demeaning imagery, including animated scenes of a Gosar avatar killing U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, and sword fighting President Joe Biden.

On Monday, Twitter said the post “violated the Twitter Rules about hateful conduct,” but “determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

By Tuesday, Gosar was in a social media firestorm. And by Tuesday evening, the post had been deleted from Gosar’s feed. Instead, he posted a meme saying that it was a “cartoon” and folks should “relax.”

Vela told Border Report it promotes “political violence.” And he urged consequences be leveled.

U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, D-TX (Vela Photo)

“It’s already difficult to take the Republican party seriously. Their hateful content is unacceptable and continues to go unpunished,” Vela told Border Report on Tuesday.

Vela said he believes “it is pathetic that Paul Gosar wastes his time and taxpayer dollars as a member of Congress promoting political violence with cheaply altered videos.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called for an ethics investigation, according to The Hill.

Threats of violence against Members of Congress and the President of the United States must not be tolerated. @GOPLeader should join in condemning this horrific video and call on the Ethics Committee and law enforcement to investigate. https://t.co/qX8kMbiZ8n — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 9, 2021

The altered animation shows several scenes of migrants, including thousands of Haitians who in September crossed into Del Rio, Texas, from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, and were living under an international bridge in hopes of claiming asylum in America.

An estimated 15,000 migrants, mostly Haitians, lived under the Del Rio International Bridge in South Texas, as seen on Sept. 17, 2021. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

It also showed several scenes of U.S. Border Patrol agents on horseback.

Equine agents were eventually pulled from patrolling the crowds under the bridge in Del Rio after photographs appeared to show at least one agent directing a whip toward migrants.

Border Patrol agents on horses were seen on Sept. 17, 2021, from the Del Rio International Bridge, used to herd migrants. Equine rider agents eventually were pulled from the security detail. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

Gosar is known for his ultra-conservative and anti-immigration views.

On Tuesday he posted on Twitter that “our southern border is being invaded by illegal aliens.” And he vowed to “always fight for the rule of law, securing our borders and defending the America First agenda.”

Our southern border is being invaded by illegal aliens. 2.3 million lawbreakers will pour into the U.S. this year. AOC and Joe Biden continue to defend their open border policies. I will always fight for the rule of law, securing our borders & defending the America First agenda. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 9, 2021

The Washington Post reported that the clip appears to be an altered version of the opening credits of the Japanese animated series “Attack on Titan.” The show revolves around a hero who sets out to destroy the Titans, giant creatures that have devoured nearly all of human civilization.

Aureo Ivan Cardona, New York State Director of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), issued a statement condemning Gosar’s Sunday video post and called on “men to stand in defense of Latinos or face the threat of even more violence and abuse targeting the community’s females.”

His comments preceded Friday’s start of the National Women’s Conference, which is being held in New York City.

“What intimidates men like Gosar and other macho bullies is a woman’s intellect, her mind, and her ability to outshine and even eclipse them,” LULAC Board Officer Ralina Cardona said in a statement.

“This week’s conference is about having strategies to confront gender violence, lack of equity, and equality to overcome these historical injustices. We denounce hateful conduct against AOC or any woman, even in a so-called fantasy which is sick,” Cardona said.

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at Ssanchez@borderreport.com.