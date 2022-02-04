SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Two Texas congressional candidates are hoping a visit from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will fire up their Democratic base just before early voting begins in their respective primaries.

“Texans, are you ready?” Ocasio-Cortez told her more than 12 million Twitter followers Friday. She then shared that she’s going to San Antonio on Feb. 12 to support Greg Casar and Jessica Cisneros. “This one’s going to be special,” she wrote.

The New York progressive lawmaker officially endorsed Casar earlier this week. In her statement, she seemed to hint a campaign rally may be in the works when she said she “will be doing everything I can to help him win this primary on March 1.” Casar, the former Austin City Council member, is facing three other Democratic candidates — State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez, Carla-Joy Sisco and Rebecca Viagran — in the primary for Texas’ 35th Congressional District. The Republican primary for this seat includes 10 candidates.

Jessica Cisneros, left, is running for Texas’ 28th Congressional District. (Courtesy Photo) U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, is seen in McAllen in August 2019. (Border Report File Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

Cisneros is hoping to unseat Rep. Henry Cuellar in the Democratic primary for Texas’ 28th Congressional District. He beat her by four percentage points in the 2020 primary. However, Cuellar is fending off potential political fallout after FBI agents raided his home in Laredo. He has not been charged with a crime, and the FBI has not specified the scope of its investigation into the congressman.

Cisneros has called the FBI investigation into Cuellar “alarming” and rolled out her first TV commercial this campaign season criticizing him.

Regarding the rally on Feb. 12, Cisneros posted Friday on Twitter, “Rep. @AOC is ready to work alongside us to finally bring true representation to South Texas families.”

The website for the “Get Out the Vote Rally” states this event will happen at Paper Tiger, located at 2410 N. St. Mary’s Street in San Antonio.

Early voting for the primary runs from Feb. 14 to 25, while Election Day is March 1.