SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — During his daily morning news conference, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador vowed to protect Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero from cartel violence.

Her bodyguard was the target of an assassination attempt last week as he sat in a car prior to a scheduled inspection of a beauty salon where Caballero had an appointment.

“Montserrat is not alone, she has all our backing,” Lopez Obrador said.

The president mentioned threats aimed at the mayor and reiterated she won’t “be left alone.”

“This woman who has been getting threats lately, who runs that border city, is a migrant from Oaxaca. She’s an extraordinary woman, humble, hardworking, honest.”

Montserrat Caballero is Tijuana’s mayor. (Courtesy: City of Tijuana)

Last week, after the incident with her bodyguard, Caballero wasted no time in blaming Ricardo Carpio Sánchez, Baja California’s State Attorney General for the “lack of security in the city.”

She also said on social media she would hold him personally responsible should anything happen to her, her family or members of her team.

Carpio responded by saying it wasn’t his job to “protect against what could happen” and said the “city administration is responsible for security in the streets not his office.”

Both sides met Wednesday afternoon to iron out their differences.

Caballero and Carpio were joined by Tijuana Chief of Police Fernando Sánchez González to discuss threats made against the mayor and the chief of police.

The meeting was described as casual and no more than 20 minutes long.

“It was more convenient for me to visit her,” Carpio said.

He admitted the attempt on Caballero’s bodyguard’s life was discussed along with other issues related to the incident.

“There are no motives to suspect this aggression was meant for the mayor, we have no way of knowing what these individuals were up to,” Carpio said.

According to his office, the agent who was shot at was substituting for a vacationing member of Caballero’s security detail.

He said three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, but a motive has yet to be determined.

During the meeting, Carpio said attention to public safety was reinforced along with crime prevention coordination efforts between state and federal agencies.