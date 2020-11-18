Abandoned 1-year-old girl among group of undocumented immigrants

(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Press Release)

HIDALGO, Texas (KVEO) — Border Patrol agents found a 1-year-old girl among a group of 18 undocumented immigrants Tuesday.

According to a release, McAllen agents working near Hidalgo arrested 18 individuals who entered the country illegally.

Authorities state that while identifying the individuals, no one in the group claimed the toddler.

The release states the child is from El Salvador and had a handwritten note with her name and contact information for family members. The girl also had contact information on her sweatshirt and a phone number written on her leg.

Agents said in the release they contacted the family member, who stated was unaware of the mother’s whereabouts.

The toddler was medically evaluated before being transferred to a Border Patrol station, according to the release.

Border Processed processed the 1-year-old accordingly.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

