565 pounds of marijuana found on truck rafted across Rio Grande

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Marijauana found on pick-up truck rafted across Rio Grande (source: Customs and Border Protection)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Border Patrol agents seized nearly 1,000 pounds of marijuana on two operations on Tuesday, including more than 500 pounds on a pick-up truck rafted across the Rio Grande.

According to a release, Border Patrol agents working near Brownsville spotted a Ford Ranger pick-up truck being ferried across the Rio Grande on Tuesday afternoon.

When the truck arrived in the U.S., agents, along with Department of Public Safety DPS troopers, attempted to make a traffic stop.

However, the driver of the vehicle sped toward the Rio Grande, abandoned the vehicle and swam across the river back into Mexico.

Investigators searched the abandoned truck and located 24 bundles of marijuana weighing 565 pounds valued at $452,000. The release states that the truck and marijuana were turned over to DPS.

Later that same day, Border Patrol agents observed shoe prints leading into thick brush in a remote location near La Rosita.

Hidden under a tarp were 33 bundles of marijuana weighing 380 pounds valued at $305,000. Agents searched the area for people but couldn’t find anyone.

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.