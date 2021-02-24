4 Border Patrol agents injured during chase, crash in East County

SAN DIEGO — Four Border Patrol agents were hospitalized and 10 undocumented immigrants were detained after a chase that ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Dulzura.

The pursuit began about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when an SUV driver failed to stop at the Border Patrol checkpoint on state Route 94 in Dulzura and sped away, according to the Border Patrol. The SUV eventually stopped at Lyons Valley Road, but as agents approached the vehicle it sped off again, heading west on Route 94.

During the pursuit, the SUV hit several Border Patrol vehicles before crashing into at least two civilian vehicles, the Border Patrol said. Agents stopped and arrested the driver and a passenger on suspicion of immigrant smuggling. They also took 10 undocumented immigrants in the SUV into custody.

Four Border Patrol agents involved in the pursuit were taken to hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, as were the SUV driver, the passenger and one of the undocumented immigrants.