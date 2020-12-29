3 suspects charged in connection to beating of former Republican Texas senate candidate

Raymondville, Texas (KVEO) — Raymondville police released new details on Tuesday on three people charged in connection to a brutal beating of a former Republican State Senate candidate on Christmas Eve.

Vanessa Tijerina told KVEO on Monday, she was lured to a Texas Inn by a woman in a “black bra.”

The woman, identified as Amanda Salinas by Tijerina, said she needed to tell the former candidate “something very important regarding her safety.”

Three people then proceeded to beat her, according to Tijerina.

Police said Amanda Salinas, Ariel Jamie Vela and Ramon Donato Santana Jr. were arrested.

Salinas was charged with one count of engaging in organized criminal activity, one count of assault causing bodily injury, one count of unlawful restraint, one count of aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of assault fam/house/mem impede breath/circulation and three counts of possession.

Santana Jr. was charged with one count of aggravated robbery, one count aggravated assault, one count of assault strangulation, one count of engaging in organized criminal activity, one count of assault that caused bodily injury, one count of unlawful restraint and possession.

Finally, Vela was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of assault of assault fam/house/mem impede breath/circulation, one count of engaging in organized criminal activity, two counts of assault that resulted in bodily injury, one count of unlawful restraint, and one count of possession.

Salinas was given a $170,365 bond, while Vela was given $115,365.

Santana Jr, was given a $140,365 bond, according to police.

Tijerina said there is a person that was giving orders over the phone and that person has yet to be arrested. However, that information has not been confirmed by police.

Police have not determined a motive.