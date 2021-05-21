$100K in marijuana found in man-made Hidalgo tunnel

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Border Patrol agents working near the city of Hidalgo discovered a large amount of marijuana inside a tunnel.

According to a release, agents in Hidalgo discovered the man-made tunnel leading to a water drainage system on Wednesday night.

Agents searched the area and located 30 bundles of marijuana tied together. In total, the bundles of marijuana weighed 135 pounds and are worth more than $100,000. Agents turned over the marijuana to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Additionally, agents located two Mexican nationals inside the drainage system traveling through the tunnel. Agents processed these individuals accordingly, the release said.