UPDATE: A DPS spokesperson has confirmed to KTSM that Thursday morning’s crash, Nov. 9, was a result of a DPS pursuit.

At 12:40 a.m. on Thursday morning, a DPS trooper saw a Kia traveling on Paisano Drive with multiple people hiding in the backseat of the vehicle, according to the spokesperson.

The trooper then requested assistance before attempting to stop the driver who was suspected of human smuggling.

The spokesperson says the Kia stopped at a red light at State Loop 375 and Spur 1966. The driver of the Kia saw other units approaching the area, and sideswiped a DPS unit and fled the scene along Paisano.

DPS says the driver was traveling up to 100 mph when they crashed into a Jeep on the intersection of Paisano Drive and San Antonio Drive.

DPS says there were nine people inside the Kia including the driver.

A spokesperson for the El Paso Fire Department says seven patients were transported with minor injuries, and three people were transported with severe injuries.

DPS tells KTSM the driver of the Jeep was among those critically injured.

DPS says the passengers of the Kia were all identified as undocumented non-citizens. They did not identify the nationality of the driver of the Kia.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

ORIGINAL: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ten people have been transported to a local hospital after a serious crash in South Central El Paso Thursday morning, Nov 9.

According to fire officials, the call came in at 12:47 a.m. and the crash happened on Paisano and San Antonio Avenue.

KTSM is working to gather more information and will update this developing story.