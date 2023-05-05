EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The tribal governor for Ysleta del Sur Pueblo said the surge of migrants ahead of the expected end of Title 42 is “out of control and threatening our quality of life.”

E. Michael Silvas, the tribal governor for the Tiguas, issued a statement Friday, May 5 about the migrant surge impacting the Borderland. Title 42 is expected to end on May 11, and the Borderland has seen a big increase in migrants coming across the border ahead of that expected termination of the pandemic-era policy.

“The images invoked today from the influx of migrants on our reservation showcase the

severity of this escalating issue,” Silvas wrote.

“It has hit home and our tribal families and community are being impacted directly and unjustly. It is time for Congress to issue swift and immediate resolve,” he continued.

“This warrants a bipartisan solution that should not be impeded by politics. While we, perhaps more than any other community, empathize for these migrant families, this situation is out of control and threatening our quality of life.”