EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman suffered critical injuries after falling from the border wall and into a canal in El Paso’s Lower Valley early Monday morning, Nov. 20, according to a spokesperson with the El Paso Fire Department.

El Paso Fire Department’s Water Rescue team was dispatched after authorities saw the woman in the water around 1:45 a.m. Monday along the Border Highway between the Fonseca and Midway exits.

The woman was described as being in her 20s and suffered critical or life-threatening injuries.

EPFD crews assisted the U.S. Border Patrol during the incident.

The scene was turned over to law enforcement.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.