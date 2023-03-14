TIJUANA (Border Report) — The city of Tijuana has launched an educational campaign to encourage migrants not to try and scale the border barrier.

The goal of “No Cruces el Muro,” or Don’t Cross the Wall in English, is to prevent injuries and loss of life.

Since the taller walls were put in place a few years ago, injuries and migrant deaths have increased when migrants fall off the bollard fencing.

Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero says trying to climb over the wall is not worth the risk.

“We need to tell the migrants about the dangers associated with crossing the border by scaling the wall,” said Caballero.

This is one of the flyers being used by the city of Tijuana to encourage migrants not to scale the border wall. (Courtesy: City of Tijuana)

Campaign fliers and posters will be posted at shelters, the city’s main bus station and other places where migrants gather and seek help.

“Any uninformed and desperate migrant is vulnerable and can easily fall into a smuggler’s hands,” said Enrique Lucero, head of Tijuana’s Migrant Affairs Office.

Irma, of Guatemala, said migrants like her know going over the wall is dangerous and expensive, but sometimes they feel they have no other choice.

“One becomes desperate,” she said. “When you can’t find something, anything else, and a smuggler comes up to tell you he can get you a way out for a figure, you consider it.”

Irma told Border Report she’s been approached by smugglers, but the price is too high.

“They’re charging $10,000 and since there’s four of us, I don’t know how we could do it.”

Irma said she has been at the AGAPE shelter for two months and remains hopeful she’ll be able to find a legal way to enter the United States to seek asylum.