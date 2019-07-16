Border Wall

Is it a wall or a fence?

There are differing opinions about the proper term for the barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border. Many of those who’ve long lived in communities along the border have known it as the “fence.” Across the U.S., it’s most frequently called the “wall,” which some say is a politically-charged term. The staff of BorderReport.com always strives to cover border barrier stories in a balanced, objective way. Currently, “wall” is the term most widely used nationally, according to Google Trends data.