McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez, who heads the Rio Grande Valley Sector, on Tuesday is scheduled to testify before Congress.

Chavez and Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin, who heads the Tucson, Arizona, sector, will testify before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability at 10 a.m. EST.

Both are expected to discuss the rising number of migrants crossing from Mexico through the Southwest border.

Venezuelan and Nicaraguan migrants are transferred by agents of the Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico to El Paso, Texas, US to ask for political asylum on December 27, 2022. (Photo by Herika Martinez / AFP) (Photo by HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Chavez, who is from South Texas, recently took over the RGV Sector. She had been in charge of the El Paso Sector, where thousands of migrants began surging across the Rio Grande late last year.

On Monday the committee’s Republican members tweeted that President Biden’s “radical agenda has ignited the worst border crisis in U.S. history. Tomorrow, we’ll hear from Border Patrol Chiefs about how the #BidenBorderCrisis is affecting their ability to secure the border. Oversight and accountability are here.”

The hearing comes on the same day that Biden will deliver the State of the Union address to Congress, during which he is expected to also address immigration.

Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Kentucky, tweeted Monday: “It seems our airspace is just as unsecure as our border. This week, @GOPoversight will hold a hearing to gather facts from U.S. Border Patrol who are working to secure the border in the wake of @POTUS’s policies that have created the worst border crisis in U.S. history.”

The Republican-led committee includes conservative hardliner Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, of Georgia.