Calling the situation in New York a “humanitarian crisis” New York City’s mayor says he plans to erect hangar-sized tents as temporary shelter for thousands of international migrants who have been bused into the Big Apple as part of a campaign by Republican governors to disrupt federal border policies.

The tents, planned for Orchard Beach in the Bronx are among an array of options — from using cruise ships to summer camps — the city is considering as it struggles to find housing for an estimated 13,000 migrants who have wound up in New York after being bused north from border towns in Texas and Arizona.

“We looked at 50 locations and and find found the best location,” Mayor Eric Adams told reporters Tuesday.

Adams expressed frustration at the situation, noting what he says is a national issue that is compounded by a lack of coordination between states.

“Governor Abbott, has a responsibility to coordinate what we’re doing. We should not attack another state because we are angry about what’s happening in the country. No, we should coordinate and that’s what we’re saying.”