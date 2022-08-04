EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A three-vehicle crash in El Paso’s Upper Valley was reportedly preceded by a pursuit, and it is believed migrants were traveling in the trunk of one of the vehicles involved.

According to preliminary investigation, this morning at approximately 10:00 a.m., a DPS Trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a blue Mercury Grand Marquis near Post Oak and Montoya for expired registration.

The vehicle slowed down and three subjects fled into a nearby neighborhood. The Trooper was able to apprehend the male driver and take him into custody. Upon returning to his police unit, the blue Mercury had left the scene.

A short time later, another DPS Trooper was able to locate the suspect vehicle near Doniphan and Mesa. The blue Mercury was stopped at a gas station and then fled again once the trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The suspect vehicle then crashed with two other vehicles at the intersection of North Mesa and Osborne Drive.





According to authorities, it was then discovered several individuals were inside the trunk of the suspect vehicle. EMS was called. One patient is in critical condition and eight more patients with minor injuries were taken to a local hospital.

The female driver was identified as a U.S. citizen, 15 years of age. The passengers were turned over to Border Patrol due to being undocumented non-citizens.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTSM for the latest developments.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store