MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A mother and son were rescued after being stranded for over four hours in the rapids of the Rio Grande, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported.

Agents responded to a distress call from a mother and her son who were seen struggling against the strong current of the river on Thursday near the Anzalduas Dam. Five agents from the McAllen and Weslaco Riverine Units were deployed to the area and coordinated a water rescue.

The mother and son were pulled out of the water and transported to a rescue raft since riverine units could not get close enough to them due to rocks and the swift water near the dam.

According to the mother, she and her child had been stranded for over four hours in the rapids of the Rio Grande.

The two were then transported to the McAllen Border Patrol Station for further medical evaluation.