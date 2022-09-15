EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – While numerous people are still out on the streets of Downtown El Paso, some migrants are in local shelters waiting to be transported to their end destination.

Opportunity Center for the Homeless Welcoming Center is accepting families and providing resources to look for transportation.

Reina, a woman coming from Venezuela tells KTSM she has been at the shelter with her family for over two weeks because her little nephew got sick and required medical attention.

“Thank you, God and America and the city of El Paso for all the support and help,” she said voicing her gratitude.

Her whole family and all of their belongings, consisting of several plastic bags and some Red Cross blankets, all laid on the floor of the shelter’s lobby.

Even though they have traveled for a month and a half to get to the border, through numerous countries, Reina and her family are grateful that they get to start their new life in the U.S.

“I came here to work,” she said.

Opportunity Center is currently not seeing large numbers of migrants coming at once, but they are providing extended stays for some that are going to different destinations, such as Reina and her family who want to go to Salt Lake City, Utah.

“They come to us in the absence of any sponsorships and in many cases without financial resources,” explained John Martin, deputy director of Opportunity Center.

He said they are currently in contact with the City and County authorities on a daily basis to make sure they can coordinate the intake of migrants.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego confirmed the County Commissioners will decide Thursday on utilizing a property right next to the County Coliseum to provide another shelter.

“You could sit about 500 people inside but at night we would have to put cots,” explained Samaniego.

Opportunity Center is currently asking for food donations, clothing and volunteers to help in the kitchen.

