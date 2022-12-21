EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —The El Paso Office of Emergency Management (OEM), in collaboration with the City of El Paso and the El Paso Independent School District, has identified two vacant schools to serve as temporary shelters for migrants.

Morehead is one of two schools the City of El Paso is planning to use as temporary shelter for migrants. Photos by Miguel Paredes

OEM will be preparing the former Bassett Middle School, in Central El Paso, and the former Morehead Middle School, in West El Paso, for priority use for women, children, and families.

“All eyes are on El Paso and for this reason, we must show the world the compassion our community is known for and illustrate the resilience and strength of our region,” said City Manager Tommy Gonzalez. “El Paso ISD has been a phenomenal partner to help us stand up this shelter with amazing timeliness.”

Morehead is one of two schools the City of El Paso is planning to use as a temporary shelter for migrants. Photos by Miguel Paredes

The city and OEM will continue sending roving teams to the areas where migrants are congregating to provide transportation services and/or temporary shelter. The city is using three hotels as emergency shelters to ensure individuals and families are able to get off the streets and out of the freezing temperatures.

The city and OEM are also preparing the use of the El Paso Convention Center to expand shelter services later this week.

OEM is working with various agencies including the American Red Cross, United Way, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, Salvation Army, and others to provide essential services such as food, bathrooms, showers, toiletries, and clothes.

For more information about the communities response to the humanitarian crisis including the City’s Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard, visit www.ElPasoTexas.gov/Migrant-Crisis.