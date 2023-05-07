BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Brownsville police say seven people are dead Sunday morning and it appears they were intentionally run over by a motorist.

The incident happened at 8:30 a.m. near Minnesota Road and North Bernal Road in front of the Ozanam Center, which is a shelter for migrants and homeless. The victims were sitting on the curb near a bus stop.

Lt. Martin Sandoval said seven victims died at the scene who died and another four to six victims were taken to area hospitals.

Sandoval said the driver was arrested on charged with reckless driving. Sandoval said more charges will likely be filed. He said it is looking more and more like an intentional act.

A woman who happen to drive by the scene said she saw several bodies covered on the road, plus another victim being put into an ambulance. She also saw several ladies praying nearby.

Sandoval said the area will remain closed for several more hours to all traffic and officers are asking drivers to find alternative routes.

A badly damaged gray Range Rover is in the middle of the street. By Brian Svendsen/ValleyCentral

A Brownsville Fire Department truck is at the scene of a deadly accident. By Brian Svendsen/ValleyCentral

Brownsville Police blocked off an area near Minnesota Road and Austin Road. By Brownsville PD/Facebook

