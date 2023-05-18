Mexico’s Defense Secretary said on Thursday the country’s army had found 49 migrants who were kidnapped from a bus earlier in the week.

Gen. Luis Cresencio Sandoval told journalists in Mexico City that 19 people were from Honduras, 14 from Haiti, seven from Venezuela, six from El Salvador, two from Brazil and one from Cuba.

About 650 police and military personnel were involved in the search for the migrants.

The migrants claimed they were abducted when their bus stopped at a fuel station in the country’s north.

Sandoval explained that the majority of the migrants had been found “at kilometer 30 of Highway 57, bordering San Luis Potosi and Nuevo Leon.”

No arrests had been made over the kidnappings.