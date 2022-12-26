EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is opening two more migrant shelters in West and Central El Paso.

The former Basset and Morehead middle schools, in the El Paso Independent School District, are being transformed into temporary migrant shelters. However, some residents living within the area are expressing their concerns.

Earlier this week, the City of El Paso, the Office of Emergency Management and all decided to collaborate on the two vacant middle schools, transforming them into temporary shelters for migrants.

A few neighbors living near Basset Middle School, in Central El Paso, expressed their concerns to KTSM while some were shocked to learn the news.

“We have a fantastic superintendent who is productive in and out of the school. However, I would not want displaced migrants in my neighborhood,” said a local resident living within the area.

EPISD’s Superintendent Diana Sayavedra put out a statement saying:

“In times of crisis it is important for the community to work collaboratively to assist those in need. In collaboration with the City of El Paso and other entities, the district will provide facilities for sheltering purposes to support the city’s efforts.”

Sayavedra also adds the safety and security of students, staff, as well as the community is EPISD’s top priority.