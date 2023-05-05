El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso International Airport, in response to the City of El Paso’s disaster declaration, is adjusting its operations and limiting access to the airport terminal, airport officials announced Friday, May 5.

The move is being made “in preparation for an increase in passenger traffic related to the humanitarian crisis our border community is facing and upcoming summer travel,” according to a news release.

Beginning Monday, May 8, access to the airport terminal will be limited to ticketed passengers with a flight departing within 4 hours, between the operating hours of 3:30 a.m. and the last flight departure of the day.

“We expect this to continue through our peak summer travel season,” according to the release.

Exemptions will be granted for people accompanying minors, the elderly, those with special need and other ticketed passengers who require assistance.

Airport personnel will also do a “deep cleaning” of all waiting areas, restrooms and lounges during overnight nonoperating hours.

“It is essential to note that the airport remains open and operational to all air traffic,” the release added