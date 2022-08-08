EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered a human smuggling stash house with more than 40 migrants Friday in Central El Paso.

Agents, assigned to the El Paso Sector, received information about three properties in El Paso that were possibly being used as human smuggling stash houses.

Two locations, near Alameda Avenue and N. Carolina Drive, were found empty. The third location, near Geronimo and Trowbridge drives, was found to have 44 migrants inside.

A Mexican national was arrested and will face charges for re-entering the United States after being deported. The migrants are from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.





A 17-year-old unaccompanied child was found among the migrants. All migrants received medical screenings. Some were sent back to Mexico under Title 42, the controversial measure allowing border officials to quickly expel migrants to control the spread of Covid-19. Others were sent to the Central Processing Center to be processed.

During fiscal year 2022, Border Patrol agents in the El Paso Sector have located more than 186 stash houses, leading to the rescue or interception of 2,051 migrants.

Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509.

