EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department tweeted Wednesday night that it was assisting U.S. Border Patrol agents with the recovery of a body from the canal that runs along the border in El Paso.

Crews responded to an area near the Border Highway’s Padres Drive exit.

EPFD Water Rescue Team assisting USBP at the canal by Border HWY and Padres.



Once body is recovered scene will be turned over to USBP/law enforcement for investigation. pic.twitter.com/p9VIu9hSme — El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) May 18, 2023

The tweet stated that the EPFD Water Rescue Team is assisting Border Patrol: “Once body is recovered scene will be turned over to Border Patrol and law enforcement for investigation.

KTSM is working to bring more updates to this story.