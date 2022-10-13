EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mayor Oscar Leeser confirmed to KTSM 9 News on Wednesday night that the city has now received the $2 million that the federal government promised for the upfront cost of the migrant crisis.

The city is submitting for reimbursement for the cost from July until the end of September, which is over $6 million.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, City Manager Tommy Gonzalez said: “Right now the current estimated balance for reimbursement is a little bit over $6 million. Again, the $2 million has been promised, we haven’t received it yet.”

Money for the upfront cost is coming from the city’s general fund.

In September, according to the City of El Paso, 26,000 migrants were released in the city, and 50 percent did not have sponsors.

City Rep. Claudia Rodriguez brought up her concerns at council.

“My concerns are that we continue to do this at the cost of our local taxpayers. We were promised over four weeks ago $2 million, have we received that money?” asked Rodriguez.

“No, we have not,” responded City Deputy Manager Mario D’Agostino.

Rodriguez also spoke about unsponsored migrants from surrounding counties within the El Paso Sector being sent to El Paso for processing.

“The City of El Paso is responding to five counties and not one of those counties is doing anything to step up and help the City of El Paso,” she said.

Gonzalez talked about capacity, saying U.S. Customs and Border Protection only has the capacity for a little over 1,000 migrants but currently has 5,000 per day.

“It’s a concerning situation,” he said at Tuesday’s City Council Meeting.

On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security announced that Venezuelans who cross into the U.S. illegally will be sent back to Mexico.

Read more on the announcement from DHS here.

Editors note: This story was updated after El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser informed KTSM 9 News late Wednesday night that the city had received the funds.

