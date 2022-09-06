EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested 13 migrants who attempted to board a private plane in Edinburg.

Agents received information of migrants attempting to board the plane at the South Texas International Airport, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

When they arrived, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers requested assistance from Border Patrol for two vehicle pursuits at the airport.

The vehicles came to a stop and people were seen fleeing into the brush nearby, the release stated.

Agents arrested 13 migrants from the Dominican Republic and El Salvador.

The drivers were taken into custody by DPS and the vehicles were seized.