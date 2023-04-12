SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Jewish Family Service, which works with immigrants, refugees and asylum-seekers in San Diego is condemning President Joe Biden’s idea for “expedited asylum,” saying it will further harm vulnerable migrant families and individuals.

Under the new plan, asylum officers from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services — not Border Patrol agents — will screen migrants while in custody.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar on Wednesday told Border Report that the screening interviews are already being conducted in large U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary facilities, much like one recently built in near the border in Otay Mesa.

“Time and time again, the Biden Administration continues to violate its campaign promises to establish compassionate, human-centered immigration reform, now with the planned revival of two Trump-era policies previously known as Prompt Asylum Claim Review and the Humanitarian Asylum Review Process (PACR/HARP),” says a statement from JFS. “The fact that the Administration ended these policies upon taking office, only to reinstate them less than two years later, is inexcusable and horrific.”

JFS believes migrants will be forced to stay in inhumane living conditions.

“While we have been advocating for migrants’ rights to access to counsel for years, the system for expedited asylum processing requires migrants – including families with young children – to be detained in horrific conditions that no one, especially vulnerable populations fleeing from violence and persecution, should ever have to experience.”

JFS also fears migrants will be held for longer periods of time.

“Previous iterations of PACR/HARP found migrants were held far longer in U.S. Customs and Border Protections (CPB) detention facilities than these polices mandated, while forced to endure freezing temperatures, contaminated drinking water and lack of food.”