El Paso companies sign up to verify worker eligibility, spell federal agents from paperwork so they can focus on organized criminals

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Four El Paso-area businesses on Friday partnered with the federal government to prevent unauthorized immigrants from getting American jobs through forged documents or stolen identities.

Those joining or renewing their membership in the IMAGE program of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) include a major auto dealer and a communications company that hopes to one day compete for government contracts.

Homeland Security Investigations El Paso Special Agent in Charge Francisco Burrola said this public-private partnership not only safeguards American jobs but also frees up federal agents to combat pressing national security threats.

“If you, as a company, can focus on that (immigration compliance) and help us out, then my limited resources can be applied to something more important like terrorist organizations, or transnational criminal organizations that are bringing in fentanyl, on the exploitation of children – the pedophiles we arrest day in and day out,” Burrola said.

The HSI official added that keeping unauthorized foreign nationals from procuring false documents or appropriating a citizen’s or legal resident’s identity is important, and he expressed thanks to the 21 area businesses that have joined IMAGE so far. The acronym stands for ICE Mutual Agreement between Government and Employers.

“When I was a working agent, I had U.S. citizens coming to my office asking for help because someone had stolen their identity, someone had taken out a loan, someone had bought a big-ticket item and disappeared. And guess who was left holding the bag?” he said. “It’s important we work through E-Verify, the I-9, that we validate documents so that you know the person standing in front of you is authorized to be here and work in the United States.”

E-Verify is a government database that allows private companies to check an individual’s immigration status. The I-9 is an individual’s declaration that he or she is eligible for employment and must be kept on file by his employer.

Workplace inspections rose substantially during the Trump administration. Burrola said audits are still conducted regularly, but “it’s not like in the old days, the 1990s, that we were doing roundups and we were showing up to companies and just arresting everybody. That’s not what we’re into. What we’re into is working with you as a company.”

IMAGE program participants receive advice on potential gaps in their hiring processes, and training to access E-Verify and spot possibly fraudulent documents.

Auto dealer Mission Chevrolet has 140 employees when at full force and screens 30 to 40 new hires each year, office manager Mary Alvarez said.

“It’s about ensuring we have the right people in our dealership. Everybody that applies, regardless of position, goes through that program,” she said.

That accountability provides a sense of security for the business that competes in an industry in which reputation matters much.

In the case of EPCOM, a communications security equipment company, joining IMAGE has provided its executives with knowledge of government workings.

“It has helped us improve our hiring processes. We now have a better idea of whether we’re seeing a bogus ID, we know how to look for anomalies,” said EPCOM human resources manager Karim Saad. “Also, this could be the beginning of something bigger. Making these contacts could help open the door to us with government entities.”