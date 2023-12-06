SAN DIEGO — A 13-year-old boy who arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border with fatal injuries last weekend has been identified.

A County of San Diego official confirmed to FOX 5 Wednesday that Dario Zamudio was the decedent in this incident, which occurred on Saturday, Dec. 2.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Cal Fire, the boy arrived at the border fence with traumatic injuries just after 10:30 a.m. in the area of 43700 Old Highway 80 in Jacumba.

Zamudio was believed to be involved in a car accident in Mexico, and was taken to the border wall for faster treatment, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported Monday afternoon.

Despite attempted life-saving measures by firefighters and paramedics, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene. CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating the incident.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will investigate the cause and manner of the boy’s death.