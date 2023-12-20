WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Lawmakers in Washington say a deal to address the border crisis will have to wait until next year.

“The Senate cannot afford to get this wrong,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Wednesday. “There’s no longer any disagreement that the situation at the southern border is unsustainable and requires the Senate to act.”

McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) vowed to resume negotiations in the new year.

“Make no mistake, the winter recess will be a busy and important few weeks for the U.S. Senate,” Schumer said. “Negotiations will continue around the clock.”

For weeks, senators have been at odds on how to pass a package that both funds the war in Ukraine and also meets republicans border policy demands.

“We are beyond the breaking point,” Congressman Tony Gozales (R-Texas) said standing in Eagle Pass on Wednesday. “We are already there.”

Gonzales says border agents can’t wait until January; they need the help now. This week, Eagle Pass saw the highest single-day number of illegal crossings on record. Gonzales says thousands of migrants are still arriving by the day, and migrant processing centers and local hospitals are already at full capacity.

“More people are still coming and there is more people in the pipeline,” Gonzales said. “Christmas will be worse than today, and New Year’s will be worse than today. We’re going in the absolute wrong direction.”

Lawmakers are scheduled to return from the holiday recess on January 8th.