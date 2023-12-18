INDIO, Calif. — A 30-year-old American woman was arrested after El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents found over $370,000 worth of cocaine, authorities said.

The drug bust occurred on Dec. 9 around 5 p.m. at the U.S. Border Patrol’s Highway 86 checkpoint, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release Monday.

A black sedan that entered the primary area of the checkpoint raised suspicions as agents inspected the vehicle. When the vehicle went through a secondary inspection from a K-9 unit, agents found an aftermarket compartment containing 10 vacuum-seal packages in the rear driver side area that tested positive for cocaine.

The driver, a 30-year-old woman, was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for further processing and investigation, according to authorities. The vehicle, as well as $374,400 worth of drugs, were also sent to the DEA.

