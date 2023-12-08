EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter was seen touching down in Northeast El Paso on Friday morning, Dec. 8, and dropping off at least four armed agents who ran from the chopper to a nearby traffic stop that was going on.

The incident happened beside a mobile home park near the intersection of Grouse Road and McCombs Street.

Video courtesy of KTSM viewers

The agents ran toward a traffic stop, where an unmarked vehicle was surrounded by other armed law enforcement officers.

The Department of Public Safety confirmed that they were the lead agency for what they called a vehicle pursuit. DPS also confirmed that the helicopter, a Blackhawk, was with CBP’s Air and Marine Operations.

A CBP spokesman told Border Report the AMO helicopter that was carrying a special operations unit got called to assist in a migrant smuggling event taking place shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday near the Santa Teresa (New Mexico) Country Club.

The incident involved two vehicles that “loaded up” on possible unauthorized migrants and proceeded away from the pick-up point. The U.S. Border Patrol approached the vehicles which, instead of stopping, sped up, a federal source told Border Report.

Federal officials previously have told Border Report that it’s not unusual for suspects to drive in tandem during a smuggling event. One of the vehicles usually carries a lookout or attempts to create a diversion when law enforcement approaches.

The vehicles in Friday’s event crossed from New Mexico to Texas, and which point DPS began to pursue with the AMO helicopter providing aerial support. The source said members of the special unit got off the helicopter when it appeared that a lone DPS trooper was attempting to stop one of the vehicles full of people.

There was no immediate word from CBP on arrests or migrant apprehensions, as DPS is the lead agency in Friday’s incident.