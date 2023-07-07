EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man who has pleaded guilty to murdering 23 people at an El Paso Walmart store on Aug. 3, 2019, and wounding more than 20 others has been sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences in federal court on Friday, July 7.

Patrick Crusius had pleaded guilty to federal charges in the racist attack on the Cielo Vista Walmart nearly four years ago.

From left: Assistant U.S. Attorney Ian Hanna, defendant Patrick Crusius, defense attorney Joe Spencer, and U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama. Special to KTSM by Nacho L. Garcia Jr.

Patrick Crusius. Special to KTSM by Nacho L. Garcia Jr.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ian Hanna addresses U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama. Special to KTSM by Nacho L. Garcia Jr.

Defense attorney Joe Spencer. Special to KTSM by Nacho L. Garcia Jr.

Crusius drove more than 10 hours from his hometown of Allen, Texas, near Dallas, to El Paso and published a document online shortly before the massacre that said it was “in response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

The federal sentencing came after two days of emotional victim impact stories.

Crusius is still facing state charges and could face the death penalty under state prosecution