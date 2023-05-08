Bishop Daniel E. Flores held at Mass at the Ozanam Center in Brownsville on Sunday night. By Jerry Salinas/ValleyCentral

A number of vigils are being held on Monday to remember the victims killed in front of the Ozanam Center this weekend.

Eight people died and another 10 were seriously injured when police say the Range Rover George Alvarez sped through a red light and crashed into a group of people sitting on a curb near the migrant shelter.

The first vigil was held this morning at the center. Tonight at 6 p.m. CDT. There will be a vigil held at Linear Park in Brownsville. Organizers say it is open to the public and that candles will be provided.