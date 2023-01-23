EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A migrant smuggler led troopers on a high-speed chase through Hidalgo County before crashing into a fence and bailing out along with more than a dozen migrants.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers attempted to stop an SUV on Jan. 19 on Highway 281 before the vehicle sped off.

With the help of a DPS helicopter, troopers kept an eye on the SUV until it crashed into the fence of a ranch.

Infrared images from the helicopter show several individuals bailing out and scattering from the SUV when it stops, as well as troopers on foot apprehending those individuals.

Texas DPS troopers apprehended 15 individuals following a pursuit that ended with a crash on Jan. 19, 2023, in Hidalgo County, Texas.

Troopers apprehended 15 individuals and turned them over to the Border Patrol.

A DPS spokesman told Border Report that there were no injuries and that everyone who attempted to evade was apprehended. However, the driver ran into the ranch and could not be identified, the spokesman said.

Highway 281 runs along the border in a rural area of Hidalgo County.