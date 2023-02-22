Firearm ammunition seized at the border on Feb. 14, 2023. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

SAN DIEGO – Nearly $40,000 of unreported currency, a firearm and ammunition were seized this past Valentine’s Day at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, authorities said.

The first seizure occurred at 5:52 a.m. when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspected a 2014 Jeep traveling to Mexico driven by a 42-year-old American man and a 31-year-old American male passenger, CBP stated in a news release Tuesday. The inspection found one 9mm handgun, two 9mm magazines and 20 rounds of 9mm ammunition concealed within the vehicle.

CBP officers turned the driver and passenger over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigation and seized the weapons.

The second incident occurred shortly after at around 6:35 a.m. when CBP officers inspected another outbound vehicle, a 2022 Chevrolet, occupied the driver, a 33-year-old American citizen, and the passenger, a 55-year-old American woman.

Undeclared currency was seized by the CBP on Feb. 14, 2023. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

A total of $17,903 of undeclared currency that was concealed within the vehicle was discovered by CBP officers after the two occupants verbally reported that they possessed $6,900, border officials said. The driver and passenger were detained and turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations.

The third inspection occurred around 7:03 a.m. when border officers checked out a 2013 Cadillac Escalade, driven by a 54-year-old American man, also traveling to Mexico, according to CBP. The driver declared a total of $9,000 to CBP officers, but during the search, authorities found over $21,000 in unreported currency.

CBP officers then detained the driver and turned him over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations.

A total of $39,071 was seized in all three incidents.

If the quantity of currency exceeds $10,000, individuals crossing the border need to report it to CBP, according to officials.