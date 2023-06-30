McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men who participated in a conspiracy to mail cocaine through the UPS shipping network pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking charges Friday.

Juan Antonio Cruz-Ruvalcaba, 36, of Reynosa and Gabino Bravo Jr., 47, of McAllen appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Scott Hacker on Friday morning.

Asked how they pleaded, Cruz and Bravo responded with a single word: “Guilty.”

The investigation, which brought together agents from the FBI, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Hidalgo County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force, started in September 2021.

Agents started watching a house in Hidalgo where the smugglers kept cocaine. In July 2022, though, the DEA received a tip: Someone planned to steal the cocaine.

The DEA decided to warn Enrique Bernardo Gamez, 46, of Hidalgo, who lived in the house with his girlfriend.

Federal courthouse in McAllen (Photo: Mark Munoz / ValleyCentral)

At least one child lived with them, DEA Special Agent Tyler Klassen said in August 2022, when he testified about the incident.

“And so, for the safety of the public and for the safety of Gamez, we decided to approach the residence if we saw Mr. Gamez there at the house,” Klassen said. “And try to give him a heads-up on what was going on.”

During the conversation, Gamez granted agents permission to search the house.

Agents found nearly 137 pounds of cocaine in the attic, Klassen said, and 1 pound in the garage. Along with drugs, agents seized about $21,000 in cash.

Gamez said that someone he knew as “PIN” delivered the cocaine. Agents determined that Cruz was the person Gamez knew as “PIN” — and arrested him in February 2023.

When they arrested Cruz, agents found a custom-made gold chain with the initials “PIN” written in white gold, according to an affidavit filed in a related case. A jeweler appraised the chain at $10,000.

“While being interviewed at the DEA McAllen District Office, CRUZ-RUVALCABA admitted to transporting cocaine to GAMEZ’ residence for other narcotics traffickers for monetary gain,” according to the affidavit. “CRUZ-RUVALCABA admitted to being the middleman between Mexico drug traffickers and the drug trafficking organization operating in the United States.”

Prosecutors also brought charges against Bravo, who coordinated the shipment of about 486 grams of cocaine from the Rio Grande Valley to Montana through UPS.

Along with Cruz and Bravo, prosecutors brought charges against two UPS drivers and a private investigator. They pleaded not guilty.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 28.