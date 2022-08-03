HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, along with other representatives, introduced a bill aimed at strengthening law enforcement operations at the southern border.

The Advanced Border Coordination Act is a bipartisan House bill aimed at improving law enforcement communication and coordination at the southern border.

Flores, Reps. Dave Joyce, R-Ohio; Susie Lee, D-Nevada; and Chris Pappas, D-New Hampshire, all worked on the bill.

“I came to Congress promising to solve problems confronting our district and this is exactly what my first bill delivers. I’m proud this bill is being introduced and lauded by Members on both sides of the aisle, as a more secure border means safer and more prosperous communities across this land,” said Congresswoman Flores in a press release.

More information on the bill can be found here.